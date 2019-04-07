Co-captain quick to praise Ipswich's young brigade

ON TOP: Ipswich Eagles workhorse Keith Brick exerts his authority over a Jindalee player during Saturday's season-opening QFA Division 3 win at Limestone Park.

AUSSIE RULES: Fresh from an 82-point win, Matthew Sheridan had every reason to feel confident about Ipswich's season ahead.

The first-time Ipswich co-captain was encouraged to see his team build on its early dominance to outclass QFA Division 3 newcomers Jindalee 18.14-122 to 5.10-40 at Mark Marsh Oval last night.

"It's the second season with Ipswich now so everything came together tonight after a long pre-season, which is good,'' Sheridan said.

"We brought in probably nine or 10 new guys which all made the senior cut and they all proved to be really good contributions tonight.''

Newcomer Henry Armour led the way with eight goals as the Eagles established a 37-point halftime lead before extending that under the Limestone Park lights in the third quarter.

But Sheridan displayed his competitive nature by earning a short stint in the sin bin at the end of the second quarter.

"I had a bit of a word to the umpire and a disagreement,'' he said.

"There wasn't too much in it. I just got caught in the heat of the moment.''

However, spending the start of the third quarter watching from the sideline gave Sheridan a closer look at his new-look team.

"To be honest, we thought it would have been more than that,'' he said of winning so comfortably.

"There was a few things that we need to work on.''

Ipswich Eagles co-captain Matthew Sheridan. Cordell Richardson

With new guys getting used to the core group backing up from last year's grand final, Sheridan said it was important to reduce the fumbles and fine-tune the team's kicking.

"We'll start hitting the targets that we put together last year and if we can do that, hopefully we'll go a long way again,'' he said.

The Ipswich Senior team's win capped a successful afternoon for the club after the Eagles Reserves and women's teams also had dominant wins.

As for being co-captain for the first time, Sheridan was quick to praise his other half, Eagles club legend Chris "Fatty'' Devlin.

"Fatty pretty much does all the training and stuff. I work away,'' said Sheridan, who is a technician with NBN.

"He (Fatty) wears five different hats. I can't talk highly enough of the bloke. He's captain, co-coach. He does everything.''

Originally from country Victoria, Sheridan played for Moorooka two years ago after moving north.

Midfield/half forward Sheridan was happy working with Eagles head coach Kym Mansell, as he builds on last year's progress in reaching the grand final. "We've brought in new talent. We had our weak spots last year and hopefully we can work together,'' Sheridan, 26, said.

"We haven't gone out and poached anyone or anything like that with recruiting. It's just people we know that are available and they want to come to a good club.

"We have got a good rotation. We've got a lot of young kids in there so it gives us older boys a bit of a chop out.

"They are just too quick. They can run all day.''

Best on ground for Ipswich were Hayden Carthew-Zimmer, Keith Brick, Simon O'Donnell and Isaac Collihole.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 18.14-122 def Jindalee 5.10-40 at Mark Marsh Oval.

Reserves: Ipswich Eagles 15.10-100 def Jindalee 5.7-37.