CMC sparks romance story

COUNTRY LOVE: Taylah Wheildon, 20, and Brock Woods, 26, who got engaged during the first set of day one of CMC Rocks with the help of Doug Bruce and The Tailgaters (pictured right).

LOVE was in the air at Willowbank yesterday.

The music had only just started flowing from the speakers during CMC Rocks' opening set when Brock Woods got down on one knee.

Musician Doug Bruce helped Brock, 26, propose to his girlfriend of nearly four years, Taylah Wheildon, 20.

"I got on to a friend of mine, (singer) Roo Arcus, to organise something," he said.

"He put me on to Doug and I asked if he'd help us out. During the set he said is 'Tay Wheildon here? Your boyfriend's got something to ask you'."

After managing to arrange to pick up his great grandmother's ring from his Sunshine Coast-based parents on the way to the festival without raising Taylah's suspicions, Brock had to come up with a creative way of smuggling the precious ring into the festival.

"It's hard sneaking a ring in here. I put it in my hat band and it felt like I had a hole in the side of my head," he said.

"It seemed like a good spot.

"When you get down on your knee you take your hat off anyway."

It's the first CMC Rocks festival the couple, from Mount Tyson near Dalby, has attended but they couldn't think of a more perfect place to celebrate their engagement.

"We've got all of our best friends here, so I figured there's no better time to do it," Brock said.

Taylah added: "Country music is special to us. It's what we listen to."