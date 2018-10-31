CMC Rocks worth $11m to Ipswich economy

THE value of CMC Rocks on the Ipswich economy has almost doubled over the past year to $11.34m.

CMC Rocks QLD 2018, held at Willowbank in March, generated more than 53,000 visitor nights- three times the first event held in Queensland in 2015.



The 2018 event generated overnight visitor expenditure of $11.34 million, almost double that of the $6.93 million generated in 2017.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said new data released this month showed the CMC Rocks move to Queensland after outgrowing the Hunter Valley had paid dividends both for the event itself and for Queensland's economy.



"Since moving to Queensland, CMC Rocks has tripled its overnight visitor expenditure from $2.76 million in 2015 to $11.34 million in 2018," Ms Howard said.



Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the figures helped to solidify Queensland's reputation as a world-class destination for major events.



"The 2018 event sold out 20,000 tickets within an hour," she said.



"CMC Rocks has grown to be the largest international country music festival in the Southern Hemisphere showcasing the best international and national country music superstars.

"The event not only attracts visitors to the region but encourages participants to extend their stay and explore the diverse and unique tourism experiences of Ipswich, the Scenic Rim and wider Brisbane.



"Queensland is a powerhouse for major events. We invest in this sector and support events like CMC Rocks because they generate huge economic value for our economy and create jobs in places like Ipwich."

Ms Jones said events like CMC Rocks QLD were key to boosting the local economy, supporting local tourism operators and promoting the beautiful Ipswich region.

"The Queensland Government supported this event through Tourism and Queensland's It's Live! in Queensland calendar worth $780 million to the state in 2018," she said.

"Tourism is a vital industry for the wider Brisbane region, worth $7.8 billion to the local economy and supporting around 60,300 local jobs."



CMC Rocks festival director Jeremy Dylan said the event was a boom for the local economy.

"To see the impact that CMC Rocks QLD has delivered for both Ipswich and the broader Queensland economies is fantastic", he said.

"We look forward to another successful event in 2019, and for many years to come".



CMC Rocks QLD was staged at Willowbank, Ipswich over three massive days in March 2018 delivering an explosive array of international and national country music superstars.