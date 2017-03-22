Ipswich to host CMC Rocks for 'at least another three years'

The record-breaking CMC Rocks QLD 2016, which descended on Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway from 11-13 March, is the southern hemisphere's largest international country and roots festival and drives the latest Australian album charts, with 10 country artists appearing in the ARIA Top 100 Albums Chart, 9 of which performed at the festival Photo: Dave Kan

THE CMC Rocks music festival will stay at Willowbank Raceway for "at least another three years", festival organisers have just confirmed.

CMC Rocks promoter Matthew Lazarus-Hall was in the middle of managing the traffic which was coming "very thick and fast" when he spoke to us, and was happy to confirm they were staying put.

"We've been able to work with Tourism and Events Queensland and the Ipswich City Council and we're extending our deal and it's a great place to be," Mr Lazarus-Hall said.

"We set out our deals for three years and we've extended the deal even a bit longer with the council. So three-plus years we'll be here."

This year marks the 10th year the festival has brought thousands of country music fans and stars to Ipswich, since it moved from the Hunter Valley.

"It's fantastic, CMC Rocks Queensland stays in Queensland for the forseeable future," Mr Lazarus-Hall said.

"I don't want to sound contrite but working with Tourism Events Qld is an absolute dream and I do events all over the world but the Ipswich City Council is probably the best I've ever worked with."

He said the Ipswich council worked with promoters and understood why it was such an important event for the region - and the state.

"This is a motorsport precinct 350 days of the year and the other 15 it's a music festival and the Willowbank Raceway and the lessees that make up the Ipswich Motorsport Park make it a great event and it's a testament to everyone involved," Mr Lazarus-Hall said.

As for what comes next after this weekend is over, the promoter says they're always trying to make the event bigger and better.

"We work on this event 50 weeks of the year, so we're already looking at the 2018 line up… and will make announcements when we're ready," Mr Lazarus-Hall said.

"It's been a bit of a tough one on the weather since Sunday but again thanks to the Ipswich council for helping put down some extra wet weather protection and make the event better under weather.

"But we're looking at an absolutely brilliant weekend of country music here this weekend."