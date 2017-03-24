How much rain Ipswich will get for CMC weekend

IT LOOKS like festival goers at this year's CMC Rocks may not have to battle the rain all weekend.

While today is most likely to be wet one with a high chance of showers, the outlook for Saturday and Sunday is a little drier, although the risk of sunburn is extreme.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there's a 70% chance of showers coupled with some light winds today.

That drops down to 30% tomorrow followed by a 50% chance of showers on Sunday.

On both days this weekend the BoM says Ipswich won't see more than 1mm.

Sunday will be the hottest day this weekend with temperatures expected to hit 33 degrees following a milder 30 degrees on Saturday.

But the cloudy days shouldn't stop country music fans from forgetting to slip, slop, slap.

The UV rating for the weekend is extreme and the BoM is warning sun protection is essential, particularly between 8.30am and 3.30pm.

