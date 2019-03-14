CMC Rocks: the QT to interview your favourite stars...

The QT has worked its magic and we have access to some of your favourite acts playing this weekend at CMC Rocks.

Our talented journalist Ash Howarth will be interviewing Tenille Townes and Michael Ray tomorrow afternoon - and we have more to announce tomorrow.

We want to know what questions you would ask these stars?

Tenille Townes is playing at CMC Rocks festival 2019. Contributed

Shoot your questions to ash.howarth@qt.com.au or get in touch via Facebook.

Winning questions will be read aloud during a filmed interview.