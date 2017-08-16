REVEALED: CMC Rocks sets 2018 festival dates

ONE of the biggest country music festivals in the southern hemisphere is set to get even bigger .

The dates for the CMC Rocks 2018 festival were announced this morning. The event will return to Willowbank with an expanded four-day line-up from Thursday March 15 to Sunday March 18.

The expanded program will deliver an additional day of festivities exclusively for campers who arrive early on the Thursday before the gates open to general punters on Friday for the long weekend.

Organisers have extended the Thursday campers program to include live music at the Jack Daniel's White Rabbit Saloon from 1pm through to 2am the next morning.

Then on Friday, March 16 performances will start on the festival's main stage at 11:45am.

Last year's 10th anniversary event was a sell-out, drawing more than 15,000 country music lovers to Ipswich and injecting an estimated $6.1 million into the local economy.

Organisers will be keen to avoid last year's date change debacle, which saw the originally announced event dates moved to accommodate headliners The Dixie Chicks - throwing the travel plans of some festival-goers into chaos.

The first artists on the 2018 line-up will be announced next month.