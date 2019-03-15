CMC rocks local businesses with customer boost

Tara Glossop from 4 Hearts Brewing said the CMC crowd is boosting business.

Tara Glossop from 4 Hearts Brewing said the CMC crowd is boosting business.

THE sound of extra customers is music to the ears of owners of bars, cafes, shopping centres and hotels.

This year's CMC Rocks was completely sold out within 90 minutes of tickets going on sale in October 2018.

Abbie Glossop from 4 Hearts Brewing said the annual festival provided a significant boost to the business.

"Last year we had significantly increased patronage around that week-end," Ms Glossop said.

"Everyone is in high spirits and here to have a good time and are well-behaved.

"This year we have one of the private travel groups here for their welcome party before the festival kicks off.

"We're also the main marshalling point for a few of the coaches going out so we expect pretty big numbers this year as well."

David Ritchie from Woodland of Marburg said his venue would accommodate about 60 guests attending CMC Rocks this weekend.

He said customers were coming from all over including the USA.

"For us it means accommodation bookings and more traffic in the café," he said.

"We're also looking at some significant increases in breakfasts and morning teas."

Mr Ritchie said his team only took over the venue last year so this weekend was their first major Ipswich event.

"It (CMC Rocks) brings a very welcome significant increase in our business and trade," he said.

"Major events bring an immediate return with an increase in accommodation and food sales but for me it is about the awareness for people coming to Ipswich and exploring the area.

"They normally wouldn't if they weren't going to CMC Rocks."

Marketing Assistant for Riverlink Shopping Centre Rachel McCabe rated the event highly and said there was a noticeable increase in the number of customers who came to the centre.

"We love seeing new faces and they're always wearing their cowboy hats and boots.

"Our retailers state that sales are good so they are spending."