CMC Rocks: How to find some country love

Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan from Greenbank took part in the event last year and it was so popular, it's back in 2018 David Nielsen

THERE could be the first ever CMC Rocks Sweetheart Saloon wedding at the 2018 festival in March.

The speed dating event is back for a third year and organisers are confident cupid may come to the festival to work his country magic.

Potential suitors have five minutes to get to know a complete stranger and potentially strike up a match to remember.

Returning for the third year and hosted by legendary Buddy Goode, the event will run a little differently this year after an overwhelming response from potential suitors.

This year it will run on a first come, first dating basis, so turn up at the on site restaurant The Boatshed at 4pm and Friday, March 16 to get involved.

"Please note although we have more spots available this year, it's still limited to how many we can accommodate," organisers say.

Last year Troy Fullerton and Madison McGoldrick threw their hats in the ring, willing to spare a few moments away from the lead acts to find a possible friendship or even romance.

Madison said there was a chance she could find her Prince Charming.

"It was a bet I lost obviously, my friends said you won't do that and I said watch me," she said.

"I went into it with an open mind, I think it will be good to meet people and see why everyone else is here. I might find my prince charming."

She said CMC rocks was the perfect place to get to know people with the same interests.

"It's so upbeat, everyone is having a good time, there are never any troubles and everyone gives each other a hand. It's just fantastic. It's good vibes and good music," she said.

"I really love the artists, the atmosphere and just the good time everyone has."

Troy said he volunteered for speed dating to make the most of similar types of people in the same place.

"I'm a massive country music fan and I always said I would go one day - now is the time, I'm really excited," he said.

"I'm looking forward to meeting new friends and some like-minded people and get to meet some country music artists."

Speed dating organiser Georgie Luxton previously said the event made a bold return at CMC Rocks 2017 following a positive repose to the 2016 occasion.

"A lot of people come from secluded areas where it might not be easy to meet someone, so this is a chance to get to know a bunch of people with common interests and give the opportunity to sit down and have five minutes with someone to see if they can fall in love," she said.

"We might have our first Sweetheart Saloon wedding."