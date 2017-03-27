PHOTOS: CMC Rocks draws 15,000, offers already out for 2018

CMC Rocks Queensland event producer Matthew Lazarus-Hall has watched the festival evolve from having a humble crowd of just 3000 in the Hunter Valley, to this weekend's sell-out of 15,000 people.

Much of the recent success, he said, was from the perfect Ipswich location.

"It's an event that keeps on getting better and better," he said.

"We are grateful for the support of Ipswich City Council and Tourism and Events Queensland gives us, when you have got 45- 40% of the people coming from outside of Queensland, it's a great economic impact."

Mr Lazarus-Hall once again praised the behaviour of the crowd.

"They are just such a good audience to have," he said.

"When I am talking to people, I ask if it's their first CMC and most of them say it's their third or fourth."

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the country and roots festival.

The camping area, as well as festival grounds, were this time expanded to support the bigger crowd.

Already working on next year's event, Mr Lazarus-Hall said CMC Rocks Queensland was becoming a sought-after festival for artists.

"We are so on their radar now," he said.

"Being here for 10 years they know where the festival is and what time of year it is.

"We already have offers out for 2018."

It was a festival of love also with many singles meeting on Friday's speed dating event and at least two couples getting engaged.

Australian artist Morgan Evans invited a burly Rockhampton diesel fitter to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend.

She said yes on Saturday night and hearts melted.

Musician Doug Bruce also helped Brock Woods propose to girlfriend Taylah Wheildon on the Friday.