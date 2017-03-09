CMC ROCKS: Country star to tour Oz with new songs

HIS music has taken him across his native United States, and now it's Eric Paslay's ticket to Australia.

The country music singer is touring overseas for the first time and he's exclusively playing the sold-out CMC Rocks music festival in Ipswich.

"My parents lived overseas in Thailand for a while and I always wanted to go (to Australia) when I visited them but I never made the trip down. I'm super excited music is my ticket over there," Paslay says from his home in Nashville.

"This is my first international tour. It's the first time I'm playing overseas as an actual singer with an actual record deal. I'm thrilled to death Australia is my first international stop because I know there's a ton of country music fans there."

So why are Aussie country music fans the first to see Paslay perform outside the US?

"It was time and y'all asked," the Texas native says. "I said to my management 'Are we ever going to go anywhere else? I love America but there are country fans everywhere'. They said 'Hey someone from Australia said you could come play', so the timing lined up perfectly.

"We've also got an Aussie in the band, Luke Moller, who plays fiddle and banjo... he's a talented guy and we're thrilled we have our own tour guide."

Paslay will treat CMC Rocks festival-goers to some new songs from his forthcoming album Dressed In Black, which he's still working on in the recording studio.

"Don't tell Customs but we have new songs in our luggage," he laughs. "I've already got a handful of new songs I think people are going to love.

"All I've heard is great things from other artists who have played the festival."

Dressed In Black is the follow-up to his hugely successful self-titled debut album, which included the gold-certified single Friday Night.

"The process is a little different this time around; I had my whole life to write that first album," he says.

"I think I am just more aware (now) of the songs people are wanting to soak up.

"I love big orchestras and lots of guitars going on at once, but I've realised space is important as well."

The 34-year-old, studied music business at Middle Tennessee State University but reveals he would have become a doctor if he hadn't pursued music.

"I thought about being a doctor up until I was about 18. I had juvenile diabetes, so I thought I could be a great endocrinologist," he says.

"But it ends up I get to do a lot of fund raising for juvenile diabetes with my music."