CMC Rocks: Changed traffic conditions ahead of festival

Thousands of people will descend on Ipswich for CMC Rocks 2017.

DRIVERS are being warned of the changed traffic conditions ahead of the sold-out CMC Rocks music festival.

The country music event is set to bring thousands of festival-goers from as far as Adelaide, New South Wales and Townsville to Ipswich on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: 10 things you need to know before CMC Rocks

This year's event will be headlined by the Dixie Chicks, Adam Harvey, Brothers 3 and Caitlyn Shadbolt.

Traffic conditions will be changed from tomorrow in preparation for campers and the setup of the festival grounds at Willowbank.

Paynes Rd will become a one way street from 6pm tomorrow until 6pm Thursday.

Limited onsite parking is available each day via Champions Way.

Restrictions will apply to Champions Way as time and circumstances permit in relation to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic, police and traffic control will be on hand managing this.

For campers who already have their sites booked:

IF YOU are heading in from Ipswich turn right at Coopers Rd then left into Ebenezer Rd until you reach Mt Forbes Rd (approx 8.5kms), turn left onto Mt Forbes Rd then left into Paynes Rd and travel approximately 5kms until you reach the entry to the campgrounds.

There are a few roads along the way that you may be tempted to try and take a shortcut i.e. Higgs Rd and Wilkes Rd, but these roads do not have access to Paynes Rd.

If you are heading in from Warwick turn left at Goebels Rd and follow for approximately 10kms turn right into Mt Forbes Rd and follow to Paynes Rd where you will turn right and travel approximately 5kms to the campground entry.

Again for those travelling on Goebels Rd don't turn right into Mount Hines or Brass Rds as there is no access to Paynes Rd.

Public transport:

Take the train to Ipswich- see TransLink website for time table

Then take the 515 Amberley Bus from Ipswich Station (departs Bell St interchange) to Coopers Rd and connect with the CMC Shuttle Service to the festival site.

Southern Transit bus:

Southern Cross Transit buses will be running from Ipswich station to the festival venue (see Southern Cross Transit bus timetable below).

These tickets are $10 each way.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and can be purchased here.



CMC Rocks bus:

We will be running shuttles from Coopers Rd (near the big plane) to the Festival Venue.

These tickets are $5.00 (GST inclusive) return.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and can be purchased here .

.

For more information visit the CMC Rocks website.