CMC Rocks 2021 line up won’t feature any international acts

Chloe, Lisa and Hannah Clarke at CMC Rocks last year.

Chloe, Lisa and Hannah Clarke at CMC Rocks last year.

THE promoter behind the hugely popular CMC Rocks event said next year's festival won't include any international acts.

The country music extravaganza was postponed a few days before it started in March due to COVID-19, with hopes to reschedule it in October.

A couple of weeks later, the 2020 event at Willowbank was called off altogether.

The festival will go ahead in March next year with a new line up but dates have yet to be confirmed.

The event brings in thousands of people and millions of dollars to Ipswich every year and the cancellation was a blow to an already battered local economy.

The 2020 event was set to be headlined by American country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Kip Moore and Australian artist Morgan Evans.

Michael Chugg of Chugg Entertainment is the promoter behind CMC Rocks.

He told a live music roundtable convened by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald via Zoom that "we'll have no internationals next year at CMC Rocks."

"We're planning and working on a total Australian line-up for March 2021 because we just can't take the risks that they're going to open the borders," he said.

"We just can't take the risks that they're going to open the borders.

"I think there'll be some acts that will agree to come in and quarantine … we had international acts arrive in Sydney airport and go straight home (when the 2020 event was cancelled)."