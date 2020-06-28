Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chloe, Lisa and Hannah Clarke at CMC Rocks last year.
Chloe, Lisa and Hannah Clarke at CMC Rocks last year.
News

CMC Rocks 2021 line up won’t feature any international acts

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE promoter behind the hugely popular CMC Rocks event said next year's festival won't include any international acts.

The country music extravaganza was postponed a few days before it started in March due to COVID-19, with hopes to reschedule it in October.

A couple of weeks later, the 2020 event at Willowbank was called off altogether.

The festival will go ahead in March next year with a new line up but dates have yet to be confirmed.

The event brings in thousands of people and millions of dollars to Ipswich every year and the cancellation was a blow to an already battered local economy.

The 2020 event was set to be headlined by American country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Kip Moore and Australian artist Morgan Evans.

Michael Chugg of Chugg Entertainment is the promoter behind CMC Rocks.

He told a live music roundtable convened by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald via Zoom that "we'll have no internationals next year at CMC Rocks."

"We're planning and working on a total Australian line-up for March 2021 because we just can't take the risks that they're going to open the borders," he said.

"We just can't take the risks that they're going to open the borders.

"I think there'll be some acts that will agree to come in and quarantine … we had international acts arrive in Sydney airport and go straight home (when the 2020 event was cancelled)."

More Stories

cmc rocks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        premium_icon Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        News Premier hopeful the state can introduce 2sq m rule into smaller venues

        Three people decline hospital trip after two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Three people decline hospital trip after two-vehicle crash

        News One woman needed to be taken to Ipswich Hospital with a leg injury.

        Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        premium_icon Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        News A high school teacher made graphic sex videos with his partner