CMC Rocks 2019 tickets are on sale today.
CMC Rocks 2019 tickets on sale today

2nd Oct 2018 8:41 AM

TICKETS to CMC Rocks QLD 2019 are on sale this morning.

Fans are expected to get in quickly, after this year's event sold out in record time with enthusiastic fans snapping up 18,000 tickets within minutes.

Thousands more joined a waiting list.

Organisers are urging country music fans to be prepared when tickets go on sale 9am AEST via Moshtix.   

The 2019 CMC Rocks festival will take place at Willowbank from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17.  

The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up:

Florida Georgia Line (USA)  

Thomas Rhett (USA)  

Luke Combs (USA)  

Kasey Chambers  

Troy Cassar-Daley   

Michael Ray (USA)  

Cam (USA)   

The Sisterhood Band (USA)  

Locash (USA)  

Frankie Ballard (USA)  

Carly Pearce (USA)  

Devin Dawson (USA)  

Danielle Bradbery (USA)  

Ashley McBryde (USA)  

Brandy Clark (USA)   

Lindsay Ell (CAN)  

Morgan Wallen (USA)  

Jim Lauderdale (USA)  

Jedd Hughes  

Tenille Townes (USA)  

Noah Schnacky (USA)   

Home Free (USA)  

Aleyce Simmonds  

Imogen Clark  

Melanie Dyer  

Oakwood  

