Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Bryan's closing show at this year's CMC Rocks music festival. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.
Luke Bryan's closing show at this year's CMC Rocks music festival. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.
Music

CMC ROCKS: 2019 festival date announced

Seanna Cronin
by
23rd Jul 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTRY music fans will need to mark these dates in their calendar: March 14 to 17, 2019.

That's when CMC Rocks rolls back into Willowbank for another year of live music and revelry.

Earlier this year the 11th annual event was the biggest to date, playing host to a record-breaking 20,000 music lovers after selling out in just one hour.

The 2018 festival, which injected an estimated $12m into the Queensland economy, also earned a Helpmann Award nomination for Best Contemporary Festival.

"The outstanding success of the 2018 event in driving visitation and boosting the local economy confirms yet again the importance of events to Queensland's economy," Queensland's Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said.

"With a long history of bringing high profile and diverse acts to the stage, CMC Rocks QLD will no doubt be a highlight on the Australian music calendar in 2019."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In 2019, an extended festival program exclusively for campers will start the festivities at 1pm on Thursday, March 14 at the Jack Daniel's White Rabbit Saloon, and continue through to 2am the next morning.

The festival's main stage will open at 11:45am on the Friday to get the official celebrations started.

The new Sweetheart's Singles Mixer will also provide a forum for festival-goers to meet their Mr or Mrs Right. The festival is already popular for those wanting to pop the question, with several engagements taking place over the past few years.

The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
cmc rocks 2019 cmc rocks music festival country music ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Police investigating second fatal traffic crash on rural road

    Police investigating second fatal traffic crash on rural...

    News Three people have died in traffic crashes on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd this month

    • 23rd Jul 2018 9:12 AM
    What happened to the Ipswich party scene

    What happened to the Ipswich party scene

    Business How Club Metro, Johnny Ringo's, Switch and Dusty's came and went

    Lockyer council trial radar-activated speed signs

    Lockyer council trial radar-activated speed signs

    Council News Two signs have been installed in the region.

    • 23rd Jul 2018 8:00 AM
    Alleged drugged highway driver to face court

    Alleged drugged highway driver to face court

    News Man charged with disqualified driving

    Local Partners