CMC Rocks 2019: Cheapest, fastest way travel from Brisbane

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line will return to Australia to headline the CMC Rocks music festival.

COUNTRY music fans from across the country will descend on Ipswich next month for the annual CMC Rocks Festival.

Crowned the biggest international country and roots festival in the southern hemisphere, this year's event will be headlined by American superstars Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rett and Luke Combs.

Other acts to feature at the four-day festival, which will be held from March 14-17, include Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley, The Sisterhood Band and Noah Schnacky.

Before you put on your dancing boots, here is everything you need to know regarding transport to and from the festival at Willowbank Raceway.

Train

If you are flying in from interstate, the train from the Brisbane airport is the cheapest, but longest option.

Time: Approximately 1 hour, 56 minutes.

Cost: Go Card adult: $25.16.

Go Card concession: $22.08.

Go Card off-peak adult: $23.93.

Go Card off-peak concession: $21.46.

Single paper adult: $27.90.

Single paper concession: $23.50.

Off peak: From 8.30am-3.30pm and after 7pm weekdays until 6am the following days. Last trip must be commenced before off-peak ends.

You will need change lines at the International Airport Station to the Beenleigh train line. When you arrive at Eagle Junction Station at Clayfield, you then need to change trains again and jump on the Ipswich line.

Southern Cross Transit buses will be running shuttle buses from Ipswich Station to the festival venue. These tickets are $10 each way and must be pre-purchased. Go to Moshtix to buy your tickets. Log onto www.cmcrocks.com for the shuttle timetable.

If you would prefer to Uber it from the Ipswich Train Station, this will cost you approximately $28-$37 for an UberX or $38-$51 with an UberXL.

A map showing the train route from Brisbane Airport to Ipswich Train Station. Contributed

Taxi

If you would prefer to get to Ipswich quicker, a cab fare with Yellow Cabs from the Brisbane Airport to Willowbank Raceway will cost you approximately $158.60.

A screen shot from the Yellow Cabs website which shows the approximate cost of a taxi to get to CMC Rocks. Contributed

Uber

An Uber from the Brisbane Airport to Willowbank Raceway will cost you between $101-$131 with an UberX, or $146-$191 for an UberXL.

There will be a designated drop off area for anyone travelling to the festival via Taxi or UBER.

A map from the Uber website which shows one possible route on how to get to the CMC Rocks Festival at Willowbank Raceway. Contributed

Shuttle buses

In addition from shuttle buses running from the Ipswich Train Station to the festival, there will also be motel pickups and drop-offs from the Ipswich Country Motel, Ipswich City Motel, Quest, Best Western, Central Motel and Cumquat House. Log onto the festival website for the timetable.

Free shuttle into Ipswich and Yamanto

There will be a free shuttle bus to take campers from the festival to Yamanto Shops and Ipswich town centre and back.

Parking

Day parking: $10 per day, to be paid on arrival. You can not leave your cars in the carpark overnight, they will be towed if on site after midnight that day.

Parking for campers: Overflow parking is $25 for Thursday - Monday inclusive. This has to be pre-booked through Moshtix. You only pay once (not $25 per day).

Long queues are expected so allow extra travel time.

Disclaimer: These fares and travel times were calculated using the Translink, Yellow Taxi Cabs and Uber websites. This is a guide only and fares will depend on traffic on the day.