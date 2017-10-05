CMC Rocks 2018 festival line-up revealed

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018 for four days of country music.

CMC Rocks festival goers will finally get the headliner they've been waiting for.

After spending years on the wish lists of country music fans, US superstar Luke Bryan will headline next year's festival at Willowbank.

It will be the first time the hitmaker has played in Australia.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have been able to secure Luke Bryan to headline CMC Rocks QLD 2018," festival promoter Rob Potts told the QT.

US country music superstar Luke Bryan will headline the 2018 CMC Rocks festival.

"Rocks fans have been calling for him for the past few years, so we knew we had to deliver. He's one of the biggest country artists in the US right now, and is a superb live performer, so we can't wait for him to hit the festival stage on his first ever Australian trip."

Bryan is considered country music royalty. He has sold more than 10 million albums, racked up more than three billion streams and has just been confirmed as a judge on the next season of American Idol.

He is joined on the line-up by 32 other artists announced today including Darius Rucker - also in his first ever CMC show - Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion and Busby Marou. CMC Rocks will be the exclusive Queensland show for all of the international artists on the 2018 bill.

As previously announced, the festival has been expanded to include a day of entertainment exclusively for campers on Thursday, March 15.

The main festival will also start earlier at 10.15am on Friday, March 16 to accommodate a bigger line-up.

Tickets for the 2018 festival go on sale on Monday at 9am AEST.

The 2018 CMC Rocks line-up:

Luke Bryan (USA)

Darius Rucker (USA)

Kelsea Ballerini (USA)

Busby Marou

Dustin Lynch (USA)

Randy Houser (USA)

Old Dominion (USA)

Dan + Shay (USA)

Dean Brody (CAN)

Brett Young (USA)

Brothers Osborne (USA)

Luke Combs (USA)

Gord Bamford (CAN)

Steve Forde

Travis Collins

The Sunny Cowgirls

Russell Dickerson (USA)

Ryan Follese (USA)

Davisson Brothers Band (USA)

High Valley (CAN)

Troy Kemp

Jody Direen (NZ)

Christie Lamb

Kaylee Bell (NZ)

Melanie Dyer

Missy Lancaster

Baylou

Mustered Courage

The Viper Creek Band

Jayne Denham

Casey Barnes

Route 33

Rachael Fahim