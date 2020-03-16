CMC postponement rocks Ipswich’s economy

Amy Hewitt and Renae Chapman from Gympie at CMC Rocks last year.

THE postponement of one of the region’s biggest tourist driving events means Ipswich will lose out on millions of dollars in accommodation, restaurant bookings and retail expenditure.

Organisers of CMC Rocks made the decision on Friday to postpone the event, which was scheduled for this weekend, as a result of the Australian Government’s announcement of an immediate ban on large public gatherings of more than 500 people in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, CMC Rocks officials said they were hoping to host the event later this year.

“Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their tickets; We’re working to reschedule to October,” it read.

Thousands of people attend the popular event every year.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell said this was a big blow for a region that relies on the thousands of tourists who attend each year.

“CMC Rocks is one of two premiere events for the Ipswich region. Securing this event was an outstanding economic boom for the city,” he said.

“CMC Rocks generates almost $12 million in overnight expenditure, and upwards of $36 million for our region.

“It also attracted an average of 24,000 attendees per day.

“So the delay on this event is concerning not only for the area’s accommodation and tourism providers, but the knock-on effect will be felt by many of the businesses in the region.”

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell says the postponement of CMC Rocks will have a severely impact businesses and tourism operators.

Mr Bell said he had already been in touch with many of the operators who are set to lose money, saying many felt grim.

“One thing I have to keep reminding people about is many of these businesses survive on tight margins. They work hard all year round to achieve sometimes a very small profit margin,” he said.

“Many of the businesses that will be impacted are members of the chamber, and I have already been in touch with some of them.

“I will be using their feedback and taking this to the State and Federal Governments to try and stress to them the requirement for support.

“It’s never been more important to shop local and buy local.”

As the virus continues to spread across the country, Mr Bell hopes the much-loved festival will go ahead and bring the country music fans back to Ipswich, providing some relief to those who are already struggling.