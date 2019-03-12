Menu
Music

CMC essentials, according to the most dedicated fans...

by STAFF WRITERS
12th Mar 2019 9:00 AM

HOTELS in Ipswich are full, bottle shops are scouring southeast Queensland for reserves of Bundaberg Rum and Jack Daniels and it's hard to walk outside without getting seeing an Akubra.

American superstars Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rett and Luke Combs are getting ready to touch down, Troy Cassar-Daley spoke to the QT.

It can mean only one thing: CMC Rocks Festival is imminent. 

In celebration our team has pooled some crowd favourites for festival 'essentials'...

*Images sourced from the CMC Rocks Fan Page - thank you for being hilarious.

10. Your best hair-do, that is, if it isn't covered up by an Akubra...

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
9. Camping gear, make sure the swag is tied down tight. No need to worry about it getting flooded like last year though - this year will be a scorcher!

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
8. Your buddies! And if you can't, there's plenty of friendly folk for you to hang out with anyway.

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
7. Breakfast...

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
6. Lunch...

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
5. Dinner...?

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
4. Something to spruce up your campsite.

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
3. Slip, slop, slap - safety first guys, it's going to be hot!

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
2. On a more sensible note: tickets, car passes, camp passes etc. and all your paperwork.

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
1. This one is a bit of a no-brainer isn't it?

 

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival.
CMC Rocks! Kicks off Friday. More actually essential information is available here.

