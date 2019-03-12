CMC essentials, according to the most dedicated fans...

HOTELS in Ipswich are full, bottle shops are scouring southeast Queensland for reserves of Bundaberg Rum and Jack Daniels and it's hard to walk outside without getting seeing an Akubra.

American superstars Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rett and Luke Combs are getting ready to touch down, Troy Cassar-Daley spoke to the QT.

It can mean only one thing: CMC Rocks Festival is imminent.

In celebration our team has pooled some crowd favourites for festival 'essentials'...

*Images sourced from the CMC Rocks Fan Page - thank you for being hilarious.

10. Your best hair-do, that is, if it isn't covered up by an Akubra...

Some genius ideas from CMC goers about what are true essentials for the 2019 festival. CMC Rocks Fan Page

9. Camping gear, make sure the swag is tied down tight. No need to worry about it getting flooded like last year though - this year will be a scorcher!

8. Your buddies! And if you can't, there's plenty of friendly folk for you to hang out with anyway.

7. Breakfast...

6. Lunch...

5. Dinner...?

4. Something to spruce up your campsite.

3. Slip, slop, slap - safety first guys, it's going to be hot!

2. On a more sensible note: tickets, car passes, camp passes etc. and all your paperwork.

1. This one is a bit of a no-brainer isn't it?

CMC Rocks! Kicks off Friday. More actually essential information is available here.