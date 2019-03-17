CMC creates lifelong friends

Chelsea Wallace and Brittany Fahy met at CMC and have been inseperable friends ever since.

Chelsea Wallace and Brittany Fahy met at CMC and have been inseperable friends ever since. Darren Hallesy

IF there is one thing at CMC Rocks that can't be bought, it's the friendships that are made by people who travel from all over the country for the biggest event on the Ipswich music calendar.

This year, they came from all over the nation, to make new friends, and catch up with existing ones.

Chelsea Wallace is an admin assistant from Bribie Island and this year is with her mate disability worked Brittany Fahy from Bendigo, Victoria.

The pair met at CMC two years ago, and it started a friendship that has not only endured ever since, but will continue for many a concert to come.

"We met at CMC in 2017 and I came all by myself as many of my friends aren't into country music," Chelsea said. "Every day on the campsite I would walk past this tent that had a unicorn outside which stood out to me, then one day Brittany saw me and said 'Come on in'.

"We've been inseparable friends ever since. Every year we meet up for CMC and other concerts, we do a themed t-shirt each year, make up nicknames and every year reunite at that the place we met. That's why this year we are Thelma & Louise!"

Chelsea Wallace and Brittany Fahy met at CMC and have been inseperable friends ever since. Darren Hallesy

Brittany takes ten days off work for the trek up north to Willowbank and says it is the highlight of her year.

"I come all this way because its CMC!" Ms Fahy said. "To me it means driving up for a holiday of a lifetime, through three states, seeing country that not many people see, meeting different people, see the sights...it's amazing.

"Back in Victoria we would die for this, we have nothing like CMC and right now it's a dustbowl so I'm not complaining about the rain falling down.

"Chelsea and I have managed to reunite every year and we'll continue to do so. You don't get these acts anyway else, you can't get country music on the radio in Victoria. For me, just to sit here, hear the unknown artists and meet so many people, it's what keeps bringing us back and will continue to do so."