CMC artist Dean Brody's perspective on Aussie audience

HE'S not sold on the idea of a classic 'shoey' but Canadian country musician Dean Brody would consider having a tequila shot out of his boot on the CMC stage.

Brody is already bracing for the three-day event in March, having witnessed first-hand the atmosphere at CMC Rocks.

He says he's been working out his glutes in preparation after previous experiences 'Down Under' exposed him to a few bum pinches.

"I was really surprised at how robust the country music scene was in Australia, I wasn't expecting that or the passion but it's definitely there. I think that's really cool about country music, it's so universal. If you grew up in the country you know that way of life. There is music that speaks to it and talks about it and it doesn't matter where you are in the world, you're going to find a pocket of people that appreciate it and we found that in Australia," he said.

"That's one of the things that surprised me, I can't get any further away from my home town than Australia so it was pretty cool to experience that and even see people singing back songs I had written half a world away.

"There is such a vibe at CMC, we could be anywhere, we could be back in Tennessee but we're in Australia and celebrating our way life."

Brody said Australian country music fans were in a 'league of their own' and an audience he had come to appreciate.

CMC ROCKS: Canadian Dean Brody will perform at CMC Rocks in March. Contributed

"Country music fans in Australia have to seek it out, it's harder to access. Here there are multiple country stations in every town you go to but in Australia they are super fans because the music isn't as accessible so the passion is a bit next level, it's up a notch," he said.

"The flight scares me off a little bit. There is one flight path that is about 17 hours but other than that we love it. The weather is amazing and the people are amazing.

"CMC is a big party, it's a really good time. People just want to be around other like minded people who share that passion for music and we're all there experiencing it at the same time.

So what about a 'shoey'?

"I've heard of that. I don't know if I'm up for that," he said.

"Maybe if the liquor is strong enough that it will disinfect the boot I am drinking out of. I'm not going to drink beer or wine out of a boot but I would tequila. I'm considering it now so I'm sure after two or three tequila shots I would do it. I can see myself doing it. I just don't know I want my boot used for a shoey.

Dean Brody fans sent in their questions for the country music star. We asked most of them, only skipping over the one about marrying him.

Q: When is the next album out?

A: Beautiful Freak Show came out a year ago. New material will be in about a month but the next full album will be out next year.

Q: What are you most looking forward to on your trip to Australia?

A: I love the music but I really love Australia as a whole and experiencing the people and taking the whole experience in. I couldn't narrow it down to one thing. I love experiencing a part of the world I'm not accustomed to with my band.

Q: From Cassandra Isaacs: Love Dean Brody. First saw him at CMC at Hope. Fell in love with Brothers". I remember crying when I first heard it. The only artist I've ever lined up to get photos n autograph. (I've been seven times to CMC). Funniest thing though was that my GF was with me and when we had our photo taken she pinched him on the butt. He said. "She just pinched me on the butt" Her response - "Won't get the chance again so wasn't going to let it pass". Dean was a great sport and had a laugh. This was my first CMC. Please ask him to play Brothers. Cheers.

A: Yes we'll definitely play Brothers, absolutely. I've been working my glutes out too. There's going to be a little bit of glutes maximus improvement. Her friend needs to be there.

About Dean Brody

Jaffray, B.C.- born, singer Dean Brody has approached country-music-superstar status. He is now firmly cemented as an arena touring act, closing out the summer by headlining one of the biggest and most iconic venues in the country, The Budweiser Stage. Brody has an impressive list of accolades to his name, including sixteen Canadian Country Music Awards and two Junos under his studded belt. Most recently at the 2017 CCMA Awards he won the coveted Fan's Choice Award, Songwriter of the Year and the award for Top-Selling Single of the Year with Bush Party.

His sixth album, Beautiful Freakshow, continues to keep listeners on the edge of their seats, unable to be sure of what is coming next. The cross-country Beautiful Freakshow Tour featuring James Barker Band, High Valley and Madeline Merlo had an incredibly successful run in 26 cities across the country.

Just as the title of the album indicates, the new record is a fascinating mashup of Brody's range of musical preferences, best epitomized by the title track, Beautiful Freakshow, which features a rap vocal contribution by Halifax native, Shevy Price. From the pop-meets-country vibe of Bush Party (released this summer, and the #1 Most Added Single at the time of release), to a touching reggae song called "Beautiful Girl" with echoes of traditional country, to the dynamic duet, Little Blue Volkswagen featuring Sarah Blackwood, to the foot-stomping, country feel of Soggy Bottom Summer featuring Alan Doyle, which will be released to radio July 12, there is truly something for everyone on this record.

Brody worked on Beautiful Freakshow in Nashville alongside long-time producer and friend Matt Rovey. Their working relationship is long and plentiful and was recently documented in a documentary focused on Brody's compelling songwriting capabilities and career, shot by CMT called Dean Brody & The Making of Beautiful Freakshow.

Brody took a series of worthwhile risks with Bring Down the House, which reached gold after only eight weeks on the charts, rang in at number one on the Country Music Television charts and earned the title and award for number-one-selling digital Canadian country single of all-time.

In the earlier days, Brody had first packed up to work with a Nashville-based music publisher in 2004, after landing a 2-year deal. When it didn't work out, he headed back to Canada, taking shifts at the same sawmill he'd first worked at in high school until a call from Matt Rovey and a deal from Broken Bow Records called him back, culminating in his releasing a self-titled album in 2008. The result was a roaring hit: In particular, his single Brothers made a massive impact, landing in the U.S. top 30, Canadian top 10, taking home the 2009 CCMA award for Single of the Year and receiving an official certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Army for his song's contribution to the Armed Forces.

Brody's ability to tell stories with genuine feeling and authenticity flowed through all the singles that followed, of which Dirt Road Scholar and Undone, went on to break the top five on Canadian radio. "Dirt Road Scholar" also hit number one on CMT, becoming the most spun song by a new Canadian country artist in 2009. With renewed energy and drive, he finished his second record and struck a deal with Open Road Recordings, with which he put out his next four albums: Trail in Life, Dirt and Crop Circles as well as his latest, Gypsy Road.

In addition to uplifting people with his music, Brody was so moved by the story of one young girl he met while travelling, that he set up The Dean Brody Foundation to physically help in the rescue and prevention of young girls being exploited in child prostitution and human trafficking in Brazil and around the world.