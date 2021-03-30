Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an unvaccinated nurse who authorities are now confident caught the virus while treating patients who had tested positive.

Authorities were late last night scrambling to deal with the two new cases, which came after the nurse also infected her sister - and the two of them spent the weekend away at Byron Bay.

Authorities are now under pressure to ensure all health workers treating virus-positive patients are vaccinated, after the nurse became the second worker who had not received even a single jab to be infected in a Princess Alexandra Hospital COVID ward.

An unvaccinated doctor at the same hospital tested positive on March 12 - and authorities believe her case is in some way linked to a northside cluster that so far stands at five cases.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass

A 72-hour lockdown was enforced across Greater Brisbane from 5pm last night to give contact tracers time to properly investigate.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Chris Perry said Queensland Health should "at the bare minimum" now ensure healthcare workers treating COVID-positive patients have had a vaccine.

It is understood Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is now set to mandate such a rule in coming days.

Masks will be mandatory statewide for the first time as authorities scramble to contain a growing number of coronavirus cases that have travelled as far as Gladstone and Byron Bay, prompting a snap lockdown in Greater Brisbane.

Schools have been shut down until next term and visitor limits to homes have been slashed to two people in the impacted region amid fears the lockdown could last through the Easter long weekend.

It came as health officials revealed six new COVID cases had been detected in the community, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk conceding she was "very worried" about the escalating situation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass

The Greater Brisbane region, which includes Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton Bay, entered a snap lockdown at 5pm yesterday which will last at least three days - and will be reviewed on Wednesday.

Anyone living in the region will only be allowed to leave the home for essential reasons, such as shopping for food and medicines, attending essential work or childcare, or to exercise.

Health authorities yesterday released a growing list of potential exposure sites where cases had visited, including train services, restaurants and grocery stores.

In an unprecedented move, it will be mandatory for everyone across the state to carry a mask with them outside the home - even if they are outside Greater Brisbane - and they must be worn in indoor places such as shopping centres, public transport and hospitality venues.

Queenslanders don't have to wear a mask outdoors, but it is recommended to wear a mask where it is not possible to keep a 1.5m distance from others, such as on busy pathways.

Face coverings won't have to be worn in private cars, and they are not a requirement for children who are under the age of 12.

Pedestrians pictured at Central strain station after 5pm when mask wearing became mandatory. Picture: Josh Woning

Restaurants and cafes in the Greater Brisbane region will be allowed to serve takeaway, while those outside the affected region will have to ensure customers are seated when they eat and drink.

The Premier yesterday said the length of the lockdown would depend on how the state's contact tracers deal with the outbreak over the next 24 hours.

Of the six new community cases, two are colleagues of a Strathpine man who tested positive on Saturday while the other two are a nurse - from the Princess Alexandra Hospital - and her sister and two people linked to the them.

The nurse who has not yet been vaccinated and is on annual leave last came into contact with COVID patients on March 18.

"I didn't sleep last night. I am very worried. I am very concerned," Ms Palaszczuk said yesterday.

"But we've done it before, we've got through this together and I'm sure that if everyone does the right thing, we'll be able to get through it.

Health care workers take COVID tests of Brisbane residents at a drive in COVID testing site in Herston. Picture: John Gass

"Last time (the January lockdown) was three days and that was all that was needed. Fingers crossed, it's going to really depend on how our contact tracers go over the next 24 hours."

The Premier insisted the latest lockdown - like the January lockdown - was a "circuit breaker" designed to limit community spread as much as possible.

Alerts were yesterday put out for several sites in Gladstone, including two where authorities are directing anyone who visited the sites during the relevant times to go straight into home quarantine.

They are to stay in quarantine for the 14 days from when they were at the exposure site, even if their test result is negative.

Other listed sites included grocery stores, train services and restaurants, as well as two sites at Byron Bay - where the nurse and her sister had visited.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said one of the new cases announced yesterday had also visited Gladstone for three days.

"We now have significant community transmission and significant numbers of venues of concern all through Brisbane," Dr Young said.

"And we know that people have moved from Brisbane out into the broader community."

Under the Greater Brisbane lockdown, non-essential businesses are not allowed to operate.

That means cinemas, hairdressers, beauty parlours, gyms and churches must all shut their doors until the lockdown is lifted.

Schools in the region will close until next term, except for the children of essential workers and vulnerable children. But child care centres will remain open.

Funerals will be limited to 20 people and weddings to 10 people, including the couple and the celebrant.

Authorities have directed anyone who has been in the Greater Brisbane region since March 20, but has since left, to follow the same lockdown rules as those who remain in the region.

Statewide restrictions on aged care, hospitals, disability care and prisons will apply with no personal visitors allowed during the lockdown. People will still be able to visit loved ones who are at the end of life.

There are now 75 active cases in Queensland, including two who are being treated in intensive care units.

Six other cases announced yesterday were detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The statewide mask rules have been welcomed by people like Larissa Ovenden, who's a 28-year-old nurse from Spring Hill.

Larissa says wearing masks across the state could actually help better contain the virus as people try to escape Brisbane before the lockdown begins.

She said that during the first lockdown she was returning to Brisbane and saw many people doing the opposite.

"They're kind of defeating the whole purpose of a lockdown which is to stay inside in your city," she said.

"They're now potentially taking that virus elsewhere just to avoid a lockdown."

As a nurse, Larissa says she's more bothered by people wearing PPE incorrectly, such as having the mask inside out or just under their nose, than she is about people complaining about wearing it.

"I work as a nurse so I'm used to the PPE. It's not comfortable but I might have more of a tolerance than most people so I can understand that it's more uncomfortable for them," she said.

"In the grand scheme of things, if you're going to the shops and you have to wear it for half an hour it's not a big deal. I have to wear them for 12 hour shifts at the hospital."

