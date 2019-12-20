Clues that gave away hidden meth stash

When police saw Holly Jade Meehan-Coward dash through a sliding door with dirt on her tracksuit pants during a search warrant, they knew something was up.

When police saw Holly Jade Meehan-Coward dash through a sliding door with dirt on her tracksuit pants during a search warrant, they knew something was up.

WHEN police saw a young woman dash through a sliding door with dirt on her tracksuit pants during a search warrant, they knew something was up.

Holly Jade Meehan-Coward, 22, was caught with MDMA, steroids, scales, pipes and $2025 in cash in her bedroom at Cootharaba on the Sunshine Coast on June 12, 2018.

But as police and drug detection dogs arrived at the property, they saw the mother of two run from a courtyard into her bedroom with dirt on her pants, tipping officers off to find 10g of ice hidden in a garden pot.

Kleenmaid fraud accused tells jury 'I was not a director'

Man charged with drug trafficking to remain behind bars

Meehan-Coward faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday after pleading guilty to three counts of drug possession and other summary drug charges.

The court heard Meehan-Coward, who is expecting a third child, was holding the drugs for someone else - a statement the Crown did not dispute.

Meehan-Coward's defence team argued that she had a difficult childhood and had been under the influence of her partner she had been dating since she was 13, but had since broken up with.

Justice Peter Flanagan said Meehan-Coward had a "minor but relevant" criminal history and her steps to rehabilitation had only been "aspirational".

Justice Flanagan said he would sentence her on the basis that the drug that she tried to "secrete" in the garden pot was not hers.

Meehan-Coward was sentenced to 12 months' jail with immediate parole. - NewsRegional