Clubs unite behind worthy cause

NOTHING TO LOSE: Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty leads an understrength Bluebirds to face Brothers Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers and Swifts will don pink on Sunday as the fierce rivals unite to raise funds for The Wesley Hospital Choices Cancer Support Centre.

The clubs have joined forces for the annual event for a number of years and are proud to be supporting the initiative once again.

Swifts is set to run out in pink jerseys, while the Brethren will sport shorts in the same fluorescent colour.

Brothers coach Jason Connors said cancer was a terrible disease which would touch most people in some way over the course of their lives.

He said it was a worthwhile cause and both clubs were right behind the occasion.

"It is a great day,” he said.

"We'll enjoy it.”

After wrapping up the minor premiership last week, the blue and white hope to fine tune and fire a warning shot to rivals ahead of the semis.

Connors said his men were excited to have been first past the regular season post and the attainment was an appropriate reward for consistent performances across the 21 rounds.

"That's one goal down,” he said. "It is a huge achievement for our club. We're very happy.”

Connors said both sides had nothing to lose and that should result in a free-flowing entertaining encounter.

The experienced coach said his charges would be praying they got through to full-time without sustaining any injuries.

He said he had a squad of 22 which needed to be trimmed to 17 and players could still push their selection claims as he was undecided as to who would carry the club's premiership campaign forward.

The Bluebirds hung on 38-34 last week but a second half lapse allowed Norths to storm back into the game.

Already battling an injury crisis, they too will be striving to finish the eighty minutes unscathed and hit their straps ahead of their semi-final date with the bad news Bears in two weeks.

Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty said Brothers had been the benchmark all season and his teammates were keenly awaiting the challenge.

The courageous prop said the Bluebirds would need to rectify the defensive commitment and line speed they showed last week if they were to match the powerhouse.

He said Brothers and Swifts had each beaten the other this season and his side remained confident despite being critically understaffed, with five regular starters expected to watch from the sidelines.

"We're a little light on troops but we've got good players coming up from reserve grade and they will do a job,” he said.

Coach Damian O'Donohue said he would have liked to have his full squad available on the eve of the finals but unfortunately that was not the case.

"It is what it is,” he said. "I still want to win that's for sure.”

O'Donohue can take some comfort from the fact both outfits are depleted.

Brothers will miss the momentum offered by key forwards Denman Ah You and Robert Kennedy. The Raceview club will also lack the finishing class of Maka Faingaa and Michael Saili.

Reserve Grade forward Wyatt Setu will debut on the back of continued outstanding showings.

Game Day

RLI A-Grade Rd 21 Tomorrow (6pm): Redbank Plains Bears v Fassifern Bombers at Redbank Plains.

Sunday (3pm)- Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds at Brothers; Norths Tigers v West End Bulldogs at Norths.