Clubs honour big Shaq

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers and Swifts are set to lay their hearts on the line in memory of a well-respected friend and clubmate.

Shaquille Eruera was 25 when he lost his life in a tragic incident. He was riding in the back of a ute on Australia Day 18 months ago when it flipped.

In a fraction of a second parents Lily Eruera and Ken Fuller's lives were irreversibly altered. Siblings Ruby, 6, and Indigo, 7, were shattered, left only with questions.

In a testament to the character of the man more than 1000 people grieved at his funeral. Some time has passed and the family is determined not to let Shaquille's memory fade.

On Sunday, the two clubs where "Big Shaq” played most of his footy come together to remember.

For 80 minutes, they will rip and tear, grunting, spitting, jolting, clawing furiously, locked in a gladiatorial dance, with their friend watching over, smiling.

In the Swifts dressing room a portrait of Shaquille adorns the wall and acts as a permanent tribute.

As they charge onto the field of battle each game many of the players pay their respects in their own ways.

This weekend, Fuller will visit both dressing rooms prior to kick-off with a photo of Shaquille as a further reminder and source of inspiration.

Each player in all three grades will also be presented a t-shirt depicting the tattoo that Shaquille had inked on his arm and chest.

The big man Fuller is also coming out of retirement to run in around in C Grade for the Bluebirds, to honour his son, whom in life he played alongside for the same team.

Ahead of what promises to be an emotionally-charged epic, Fuller's message is simple - if you have bridges that need to be mended, do it now, because tomorrow might be too late.

"We miss him,” he said.

"We are deeply honoured for the two clubs to put this on for us.”

Lamenting the loss of her son, Eruera said she did not want people to forget who Shaquille was and she reminded people to always appreciate their loved ones.

"Family is blood, don't forget them,” she said.

"Cherish what you have in front of you and that's your kids. Sometimes people forget to tell each other that they love each other.”

Last year was the first time the memorial clash was staged, with Swifts lifting for their fallen mate. In fact, Brothers have not beaten the Bluebirds in two seasons.

More than just pride and competition points are to play for in round 14. As well as honouring Shaquille, Swifts (34) have a chance to dethrone the Brethren (35) from top spot.

Long-term Brothers turned Swifts linchpin Jake O'Doherty said his team had no shortage of incentive but refused to admit it had the wood on the blue and white.

"Big Shaq is enough motivation for us,” he said.

"On top of that, we have a chance to go first and put it on Brothers. They are the form team. They were missing players last time.

"We haven't lost at home yet, which is good. You want your home ground to be a fortress.”

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue said he had no doubt that players on both sides would be playing their hearts out just as they did in the corresponding clash last year.

Brothers coach Jason Connors said the club wholeheartedly supported the event and his players would approach the game with appropriate passion and spirit.

"It is a special occasion,” he said.

"It is significant for the families and we are 100 per cent supportive.

"It is a good cause and we have the utmost respect.

"We want to win this one. They are our bogey side, so we will need to be switched on.”

Game Day

RLI A-Grade: Saturday (5pm) - West End v Norths.

Sunday (3pm): Fassifern v Redbank, Swifts v Brothers.