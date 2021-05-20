Clubs fear ‘sledgehammer to drop’ on Coast Aussie rules

A LEADING Gold Coast Aussie rules club president says he feels “like there’s potential for a sledgehammer to drop and games be called off” as clubs wait to hear the outcome of crisis talks between AFL Queensland and its umpires.

Thousands of Gold Coast footballers could be left on the bench as early as this weekend, as clubs remain in the dark over Thursday’s meeting at AFLQ headquarters.

Neither the league nor the AFLQ Umpires Association would comment on the meeting, which was hoped would resolve a dispute between the two parties that was aired to clubs last Wednesday in an email from umpires boss Janie McCullagh.

McCullagh wrote to clubs on May 12 referencing a perceived lack of action from AFLQ on umpire welfare, stemming from an alleged incident in round one of the QAFL Seniors, as well as frustration over a still-unsigned Memorandum of Understanding between AFLQUA and the league.

An AFLQ spokesperson told News Corp the meeting “was productive” though would not comment further.

It led to two leading Gold Coast club presidents questioning when – and if – they would be kept in the loop about the situation, which could result in thousands of players being left without umpires to officiate games.

“You would expect that we would hear something within 24 to 48 hours from the league to know what is going on,” Labrador Tigers president Nick McGuire said.

“Until we got that email from the umpires association, I didn’t even know there was an issue. We could have been merrily going about our business not knowing anything was wrong.”

QAFL Seniors Round 7 clash between Palm Beach Currumbin Lions and Labrador Tigers at Salk Oval. Pic Mike Batterham

McGuire said his understanding was that club and player fees each year went toward funding umpires, meaning they deserved to be kept abreast of the situation.

“If they’re fully funded and employed by the league then it’s none of our business. But the fact that most of, as far as I’m aware, our fees go toward funding umpires, that makes us a stakeholder in it,” he said.

“I don’t know if this impacts juniors or just seniors but I would think, given our stake in the game and the contribution we give to umpires that someone would close that loop with us so we know what’s going on.

“Given the uncertainty this has created you’d want to hear something to give some confidence to clubs that the season is not at risk.

“They haven’t done anything to say to us ‘don’t worry, we have this under control’.”

Broadbeach Cats president Dale Perkins said his club had “nearly 500 juniors and about 130 seniors” that would like to know if their seasons will be impacted.

“If AFLQ has a problem they really need to contact the clubs, because we have the footballers.”

EARLIER

A GOLD Coast Aussie rules club president fears for the “sustainability of umpires” at a local level as AFL Queensland and the AFL Queensland Umpires Association meet for crisis talks on Thursday.

The president, who asked not to be named, was one of the many to receive an email from umpires boss Janie McCullagh in mid May, outlining the AFLQUA’s last resort stance to walk off the job should ongoing concerns regarding umpire safety and welfare not be addressed by AFLQ.

“My first takeaway was that we as a competition need to be doing everything we can to support the umpires and if they feel threatened then they need to have an avenue to discuss what the issues are,” the president said of the email.

“More broadly – and I’ve shared these concerns with the league in the past – I have concerns with the sustainability of umpires, anyway.

“We (clubs and players) get charged more each year for umpires but the standard isn’t improving.”

The president said there needed to be greater emphasis placed on umpire development.

“We need to be doing everything we can to support the long term future and development of umpires in our game.”

EARLIER

THOUSANDS of Gold Coast footballers could be left in limbo as umpires threaten to boycott matches in response to ongoing concerns over their welfare.

Queensland’s club-level Aussie rules umpires are threatening to walk off the job, bringing to a halt competitions across south east Queensland, if an ongoing dispute with AFL Queensland is not soon resolved.

The AFL Queensland Umpires Association and AFL Queensland will meet Thursday to address key concerns around umpire safety, stemming from an incident earlier this year, and a still-unsigned Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

‘I WANT ANOTHER SHOT AT AFL’: EX-SUNS’ BID FOR REDEMPTION

With more than 20,000 players registered across the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast, a walk off by many of the 1167 registered umpires in Queensland would be disastrous.

On any given weekend it may impact 8500 to 10,000 Gold Coasters alone.

There are 1167 registered umpires across Queensland.

The threat comes after AFLQUA president Janie McCullagh last week felt compelled to email clubs directly regarding the association’s concerns, declaring “our absolute last resort is to instruct members to not officiate in matches.”

In the email dated May 12, McCullagh writes: “The AFL Queensland Umpires Association wishes to bring to your attention two issues which may affect the league’s ability to appoint suitably qualified umpires to your competitions’ matches moving forward.”

QAFL Seniors Round 7 clash between Palm Beach Currumbin Lions and Labrador Tigers at Salk Oval. Pic Mike Batterham

McCullagh goes on to reference an alleged incident from round one of the QAFL Senior competition, where a “player entered the umpire’s personal space and made contact with the umpire … with his shoulder to the umpire’s chest.”

The AFLQUA’s view was that, under the State and Territory Tribunal Guidelines 2021, the incident should have been referred directly to the tribunal.

“Regardless of what penalty the tribunal may or may not have given the player involved in the incident, the matter needed to be referred to the tribunal, as the guidelines explicitly instruct,” McCullagh wrote in the email.

“We believe an error in the process has been made, and a precedent set, which places umpire safety and welfare at risk. In our view … the system did not work as it should have. To our surprise, our concerns were not listened to adequately nor addressed appropriately.”

AFL Queensland head Trisha Squires said the issue was reviewed by the match review panel “in accordance with the State and Territory Tribunal Guidelines and the relevant competition rules and procedures”, adding AFLQ was “open to amendments and available improvements to their policy framework” and welcomed feedback from the AFLQUA.

“The protection of the health and safety of umpires in our game is of paramount importance to AFL Queensland,” Squires said.

“To that end, significant resources are dedicated to the protection, support and development of umpires in Queensland.”

QAFL, QFA Division 2 North and QFA Division 2 South clubs confirmed they received the email from the AFLQUA on May 12. Picture: File

The second issue as outlined by McCullagh relates to the annual Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the AFLQUA and AFL Queensland which, “despite numerous contacts over the past seven weeks” remains unsigned, according to the email.

“In practical terms, this means there is no firm agreement between the league and the umpires on important measures like the level of insurance for umpires, safety measures taken on match days, and mechanisms of dispute resolution should there be issues like the matter raised above,” McCullagh wrote.

“Our absolute last resort is to instruct members to not officiate in matches. However, given that we have acted in good faith throughout both issues above we may be left with no option should relations fail to improve.”

THE DAY SUNS ‘CIRCLED UP’ WITH WORLD BOXING CONTENDERS

The Bulletin understands an email was sent from the AFLQUA to AFL Queensland on May 3 addressing the above concerns, however AFL Queensland did not respond to said email until May 14 – two days after the correspondence from the AFLQUA to clubs.

“A meeting is scheduled for later this week (Thursday) between ourselves and the AFLQUA in relation to the MOU that has been in existence between the two parties since 2017,” Squires said.

“I want to have a really productive meeting with the umpire’s association on Thursday.

“It’s a vital partnership to us.”

AFLQUA declined to comment.

