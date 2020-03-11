Clubs expand, assist each other in new Ipswich season

The 2020 Ipswich Hockey season is set to start. Picture: Rob Williams

THE 2020 Ipswich Hockey season fires up on Friday night with some key changes.

One of the most exciting developments is the return of Easts and Thistles to the women's A-Grade competition.

The biggest division is A2 women, with eight sides nominated to play.

Swifts have entered an A2 men's team for the first time.

The C-Grade boys competition will feature a 'Combos' team comprising Hancocks/Bellbowrie/Norths supported by Easts D Grade and an under-15 girls representative combination. This team also played in last year's competition to help prepare for the state titles.

Other combined club teams include Northern Strikers (Norths and Bellbowrie) in Reserve Women, R2 Women, D Grade boys and D Grade girls.

Western Strikers, formed from Wests and Bellbowrie, are in E Grade girls and E Grade boys.

As well as adding A Grade women, Easts have entered a D Grade girls team this year.

Look out for regular Ipswich hockey competition coverage and special player stories throughout the new season.