Today's Paper
Ipswich Knight Darren Barton competes for the ball.
Sport

Clubs encouraged to apply for Ipswich City Council Sport and Recreation grants

29th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
HOUSE RULES

Round Four of the Ipswich City Council Sport and Recreation Grants will open this Saturday February 1 and close at midnight on February 29, 2020.

Go to www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/sportgrants to find the link to the application forms.

There are two categories available:

Event Grant

The Sport and Recreation Event Grant aims to assist organisations to host local, regional, state, national and international sporting events within the boundaries of the City. Some of the events that were supported in previous rounds are:

  • State Mountain Bike Championships – Ipswich Cycling Club
  • Woogaroo Swimming Club Long Course Meet – Woogaroo Swimming Club
  • Men’s Masters Queensland State Hockey Championships – Ipswich Hockey
  • Basketball State Championships – Ipswich Basketball
  • Ipswich Falcons Junior Touch Cup – Ipswich Touch Association

Participation Grant

The Sport and Recreation Participation Grant aims to assist local organisations to conduct a program to increase participation and/or membership in their organisation. Programs supported in previous rounds are:

  • Junior T Ball Program – Musketeers Sports Club
  • Come and Try Target Shooting – Ipswich and District Rifle Club
  • Multicultural Youth and Girls Basketball – Springfield Brumbies Basketball
  • Master Blaster Junior Cricket Program – Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder Cricket Club

Ipswich Knights AGM

All members are invited to attend the Ipswich Knights Football Club’s Annual General Meeting. The meeting will be held at 10am on Sunday, February 2 at the 254 Bundamba Road, Bundamba.

Colleges All Girls Football

Colleges United Football Club will again be running a six week girls only program for girls aged 5-12 years.

The program will start on February 24 and will be held on Monday evenings from 6pm to 6.45pm.

The program aims to develop basic skills of football without the pressure of performing in matches and is perfect for beginners or those wanting to build some confidence leading into the 2020 season.

For bookings and enquiries contact the secretary Carla at soccer@collegesunited.org.au or 0409 565 345.

Ipswich Queensland Times

