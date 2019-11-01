Clubs chasing stars, tackling salary cap challenges

BOMBER'S BLAST

TODAY is one of the most important days for NRL clubs. It's the day that uncontracted players for 2021 can start talking to clubs officially.

A lot of huge names are on the free agent list with players the calibre of Sea Eagle brothers Tom and Jake Trbojevic, Broncos youngster David Fifita, Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson, Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell and front rower Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dragons enforcer Tyson Frizzell, Titans star Jai Arrow and Rabbitohs half Cody Walker among them.

Clubs will be out in force trying to tempt some of these stars to sign with them although balancing their salary cap is the biggest hurdle for many clubs.

I am not a fan of players signing with another club while still having a full season left at their current club, mainly because if the player's form dips next year, fans start to question that they are thinking of a bigger payday at their next club.

Two-team race

THE English Premier League season is not even halfway through and already it looks like a two-team race for the title.

Liverpool, who went close to clinching the title last season, have come out of the blocks firing with an undefeated start to their season so far after 10 games.

Titleholders Manchester City currently sit in second, suffering two unexpected losses so far this season. However, they will get stronger as the year moves along. This will put pressure on the Reds to keep winning.

Third and fourth positions are held by Leicester and Chelsea who both are close enough to think they are still in with a chance. These four clubs are realistically the only chances to win the title with 28 games remaining in the 2019/20 season.

If you are a supporter of Southampton, Norwich or Watford then you will be hoping their fortune changes very soon as they are in the drop down zone and facing relegation.

The sharpshooter of the season so far has been Leicester's Jamie Vardy who has put nine into the back of the net from the 20 shots he has had at goal.

Huge fine

AUSTRALIAN sporting clubs hate it when they get fined for misdemeanors that occurred here but spare a thought for the fines that get handed out in the United States.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beveley was fined $36,000 last week for hurling the basketball into the crowd at the finish of the game after a recent victory.

I suppose they can fine them more when their pay packages are so huge.

GREAT SPORTSMANSHIP: Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen impressed fans at the Gold Coast.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. Shane Van Gisbergen is a world class driver but proved he is equally a good bloke with an act of true sportsmanship on the Gold Coast last weekend. To stop his practice round and check on the health of fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin after his terrifying crash was pure class.

2. The English Rugby Union team did what most people were thinking was impossible, defeat the All Blacks. They now go into the World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday night as strong favourites.

3. Tiger Woods equalled the PGA most wins record of the great Sam Snead with victory at the Zozo Championship. Woods pulled along side Snead with 82 wins with a three-shot victory to prove that he still is a force in world golf.

Sinners: 1. Jockey Linda Meech must learn that owners have paid big money for horses and have the right to change jockeys whenever they like. You mightn't have liked the decision but your comment that you hope the horse gets beaten was very poor.

2. Chris Lynn must learn that if you snub playing cricket in Australia, your chances of getting picked for the national team will be slim. Unfortunately money around the world these days dictates where some of the players elect to play. The Aussie public loves watching you play so give them what they want. Play a little more at home.

Did you know? 1. The record for the most times being hit by a baseball is held by Hughie Jennings. He was struck an incredible 287 times during his career.

2. Toronto Maple Leaf ice hockey player Tie Domi got into 333 fights in his career. He spent nearly 28 hours in the penalty box.

Bomber's best: I tipped the Roar to win last week in their first game at home but unfortunately they went down 1-0 after a spirited second half.

This week, the Melbourne Cup winning tip is Finche.