Clubmates push each other to perfection

ARCHERY: A friendly rivalry with a clubmate has helped Ipswich archer Alex Sztybel progress from novice to national champion in less than a year.

A member of Swanbank's Renegade Bowmen, the 12-year-old matched the efforts of Shaylen Lowe, to take out the Australian Bowhunters Association National Safari and 3D Championships at Mildura.

Cub boys' freestyle unlimited shooter Sztybel fired his way to a 398 out of 400 to tie the national record.

Remarkably, Sztybel first picked up a bow just 11 months ago. He attributes his rapid rise to dedication and a mutually beneficial competition with Lowe.

"We are quite competitive," he said.

"It's a good, healthy competition. It usually goes down to the last few points. It could go either way."

In Victoria, archers contested the Safari class over the first two days, hiking through dense bushland and taking aim at paper animal targets. Across the next two days, 3D model animal targets were in their sights. Some 350 entrants of all ages trekked up to 50 kilometres around the course in 34 degree temperatures. They also had to manage dusty conditions, which significantly increased the level of difficulty.

Sztybel said the competition was extremely challenging and being crowned national champion with a record score was like nothing he had ever experienced before.

"It is the best feeling I've had," he said.

SIGHTS SET: Alex Sztybel intends to shoot at the World Titles in the future. Rob Williams

Having held his nerve under pressure down south, Sztybel has brought the form he showed home with him.

In a monthly club shoot, he was overjoyed to nail a perfect round of 400 or 20 consecutive bullseyes. This is a feat every ABA member aspires to achieve but few ever reach.

Dead-eye Sztybel had tried many other sports without finding a pursuit about which he could become passionate.

"I'm not really a sporty or active type of person," he said.

But after attending a practice shoot and realising he was a natural, he fell in love with archery and he just keeps getting better and better.

He said the sport appealed to him because it was surprisingly social in nature and the Renegade Bowmen was one of the premier clubs in Australia.

"It is a family sport," he said.

"It is more chatty than you think. There are friendly people involved and good conversations, and it is fun to shoot. It is definitely one of the best clubs. It has the best facilities and ranges, and really nice people."

In search of perfection, the youngster with a keen eye for detail hones his aim under coach Jeanette Dowd, who is one of the country's elite archers.

Ultimately, he hopes to compete at the world titles. Coming up next is the Pacific Regional IFAA Titles to be held at Swanbank from June 10-16. Though he expects to encounter tougher opponents, the current IFAA state and national champion is highly confident.

"I reckon I'll go pretty good," he said. "I've been getting extremely high scores and breaking records nearly every time I shoot."