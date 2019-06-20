Clubhouse next on list as Ipswich cycling powers on

AIMING HIGH: The Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club is looking to host next year's state titles after successfully running two major events already this year.

Rob Williams

FRESH from hosting a second major event in three months, Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club officials are looking to capitalise on some extraordinary success.

Club president Justin Radloff was delighted with how his Ipswich committee ran the South Queensland Championships with 550 riders, so soon after staging a national round of BMX Australia's BAD BOY series in April.

He said Ipswich's Willey Park track was showcased again as "absolutely wonderful'', providing quality competition for the large contingent of club and visiting competitors.

However, with the Ipswich club having the ninth biggest membership in Australia, Radloff said his committee and supporters weren't going to rest on their laurels.

The club is bidding for next year's state titles, set down for September.

"The capability of our club is quite good. We can hold big events,'' Radloff said, confident Ipswich BMX was learning from staging major competitions.

"With the team we've got, it's just a walk in the park at the moment.

"It's getting easier as time goes on.''

However, with more than 320 regular riders, Radloff said the club was looking to expand its facilities on the Ipswich City Council asset.

He said the next stage was securing funding for a new clubhouse and upgraded office and canteen to continue catering for the growth in the sport.

The club currently has temporary shipping containers for storage.

"We just have to wait and see what the administrators do at the Council, like every other sporting club in Ipswich,'' Rad-loff said.

After the BAD BOY national series in April, Radloff praised the Ipswich City Council for their ongoing support.

"I am absolutely over the moon,'' he said, thanking his committee and volunteers who joined the national BMX body to run two days of elite competition.

"The Ipswich City Council works guys brought that facility up to a standard that was beyond my expectations.''

He said a more permanent clubhouse would benefit BMX, which has attracted an increase in numbers each year, including luring more women to the sport.

After their latest successes, regional riders are back to club meets in the short term.