Clubbing with mum, a new fitness trend

HIGH ENERGY: Carly and Dione Bull are starting Clubbercise fitness classes in Springfield. Rob Williams

A NEW fitness sensation is sweeping Springfield.

The first Clubbercise session at ME Fitness Springfield, being held this Friday night was booked out within two hours.

It's clubbing for those looking to get fit.

It's not like a traditional exercise class, the lights will be dimmed and you'll be given a shot to drink.

Then the music starts and you will be required dance while holding onto glow sticks for a whole hour.

Trainer Carly Bull will be leading the dancing with her daughter Dione.

They've both undergone specialised training to teach the class.

"It's massive in the UK, they also do one for the kids, we have the potential to do that here, but not yet,” Ms Bull said.

"It's dancing like you're out clubbing.

"It's a full club experience, without the hangover, without the sore feet from wearing high heels.”

Don't worry if you're not very coordinated, the lights will be down low and the instructors will teach you a few moves.

"We provide all the dance moves.”

There will be high and low impact options.

"It doesn't matter whether you're well coordinated or not, if your glow stick's moving no one will know.”

Ms Bull said you can burn anywhere from 500-600 calories per session.

"It's super popular.”

There's people already on the waiting list for the first class.

Ms Bull said the gym might even make it a regular Friday night session.

"We're waiting to see the response and get feedback.

"It's the best way to exercise, you don't even realise you're doing it because you're having a lot of fun.”

To get the mood right dancers will be offered a non-alcoholic shot of flavoured water or a sports drink before the class starts.

Clubbers are encouraged to bring their own glow sticks, but they can be purchased from ME Fitness before the class.

Keep an eye on the ME 24hr Fitness (Springfield) Facebook page to find out when the next class will be held.