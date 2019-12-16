‘Club’ picks true colours

PROSPEROUS: The Springfield Touch Association is flourishing under the leadership of administrators Shelleigh and Fana Lole. Picture: Cordell Richardson

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The Loles took charge of the Springield Association to fill a gap and offer youthful locals the chance to enjoy the game in their own backyard.

They are passionate about the pursuit but it has been a labour of love for the couple, with countless hours devoted.

Three months ago Shelleigh Lole resigned from her full-time job to allow her to volunteer more time to managing the burgeoning association, as well as the family businesses.

She said the aim had been to unite the community, engage local children and encourage them to get involved in sport and lead healthy, active lifestyles.

“It is everything we stand for,” Lole said.

“I’ve got no regrets about chucking in my job to do this full time and run the businesses. It has been extremely rewarding.”

Lole said the Stingers catered to newcomers who were simply looking to enjoy themselves while exercising, as well as those striving for higher honours.

“The focus for the juniors is fun-based,” she said.

“It is a really social affair with a family friendly atmosphere. We really want to push and increase the social side to get people in at that level where they are just having fun and not feeling like they have to be competitive. But there will always be a few who find they want to play at a representative level.”

Lole said touch football had the ability to lift self-esteem and teach sportsmanship, teamwork and other life skills.

She said she had witnessed individuals experience immeasurable personal growth as a result of their participation.

“It is all about getting involved, having a go and building relationships,” she said.

“I have seen players turn up petrified on their first night but they end up making friends that last a long time and their confidence is boosted. I’ve heard reports of off-field behaviours being changed – sport is such a positive thing to be involved in. It is always really rewarding.”

Some thirty-two teams took part in the first season.

Having experienced steady growth, it was decided at the start of the year to brand the organisation to give it a look and feel and make it possible to contest state titles.

Organisers coined the “Springfield Stingers” identity and designed dapper yellow, black and white uniforms for representative sides to don in competition.

Lole said creating the Springfield Stingers banner for teams to play under had been a timely and positive step in the right direction.

“Everyone is excited about the colours and the logo,” Lole said.

“It gives us a sense of identity and belonging to something. Now it has a club feel about it rather than an organisation.”

The Stingers hit the ground running, making an auspicious start to their representative history with the inaugural State Cup triumph.

The fortuitous presence of superstars Dylan and Emily Hennessey will only help Lole raise the sport’s local profile even further.

“I couldn’t have planned that if I tried,” Lole said.

“It has been a godsend. We are so fortunate to have such high profile players come on board and support what we’re doing. It (the win) has created quite a hype for everyone who identifies with the club. People can say ‘I’m part of that’ and feel connected to it. That has been really cool. There has been a lot of chatter on social media and messages and phone calls of support.”

Since that memorable result, community interest in touch football has reached unprecedented levels.

With an imminent restructuring of Queensland Touch set to take development officers into schools and boost grass roots participation even further, growth is expected to hit new heights.

Lole said Springfield intended to introduce a number of programs in order to cater to the influx of fresh young talent and ensure they were equipped with the necessary skills.

She said five to 10-week coaching courses which instilled junior players and umpires with the fundamentals would be held in the near future, while creating pathways for progression to higher levels would also be high on the agenda.

“We have a lot of work to do to support our juniors and make sure they understand the game,” she said.

“And it is also driving home that it is not a win at all cost mentality and ensuring the spirit of the game remains intact.”

The additional junior season is tentatively planned for March. Anyone interested in trying the game or coaching can contact the association via Facebook.