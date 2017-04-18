Club has received a great injection of enthusiasm

FOR the past three years I have been occasionally making the effort to get along to the Marburg trotting club meetings.

Small crowds and small fields have been the order on most of those days.

I am pleased to say that the club has now received a great injection of enthusiasm and I can only believe this has come with new Marburg Harness Racing president, Scott Neaves, taking over.

The club's Easter Sunday meeting was a clear indication that Marburg is back as a country favourite for trotting devotees.

One of the biggest crowds in recent years rolled in to watch a competitive seven race card.

The club had numerous corporate marquees and this was backed by equestrian competitions, fashions on the field and an Easter egg hunt for the many children who attended.

All in all it was a great day and one that has certainly put the club back on the radar.

Just a short 35 minute drive from the Ipswich CBD I recommend that you pack up up the kids, take a picnic basket and head out to their next meeting.

Well done Marburg.

PETER CHAPMAN Ipswich