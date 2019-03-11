Menu
HEAD START: St Mary's College students Bani Rakuita, Ashleigh Ramirez, Madison Scott and Jay Wang are part of the school journalism club.
Club gives insight into the media world

Ashleigh Howarth
11th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
A GROUP of keen writers are getting a headstart on their careers by joining a journalism club at their school.

St Mary's College introduced the club at the beginning of the year to give students an insight into the media world.

Journalism club facilitator Eryn Gower said the club was popular with students.

"We have almost 40 kids in the club, with students from Years 8-12," she said.

"Everyone has a role. We have photographers, videographers, graphic designers, reporters and editors.

"They all do their roles and then report back to me."

Ms Gower said she started the club due to interest and wanting to create an extra-curricular activity for the kids.

"As an English teacher, I noticed there wasn't many activities which was involved around writing," she said.

"We have kids who are passionate about writing and media arts, so I thought it would be a good idea to combine the two."

With a passion for current affairs and documentaries, Year 12 student Ashleigh Ramirez was keen to join.

"I like the idea of being part of someone's world and sharing that with others," she said.

The journalism club has covered events at the school including excursions and the swimming carnival. They will also be covering the Year 12 formal.

They have also interviewed teachers and students for a feature they put together for International Women's Day.

Their articles are published in the school newsletter.

