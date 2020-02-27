Cloudy weekend ahead for Ipswich

Ipswich can expect to get a little less sun this weekend with cloudy skies and light showers expected.

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a small chance of a thunderstorm early in the morning and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees and a max of 32 degrees.

Moving into the weekend Saturday and Sunday will bring with it much less rain and light winds.

Rain prediction for the weekend is expected to be 30% for Saturday and 20% for Sunday.

Heading into Monday you can expect it to be a hot one with the mercury expected to hit 34 degrees.