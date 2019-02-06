Cloudy conditions welcome news for city's residents

THE partly cloudy conditions persisting over Ipswich this week will be welcome news for residents.

It means February's traditionally high temperatures will be on hold for the next few days, and with the cloud cover comes the chance of rain.

And that's reflected in the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast from today and into next week.

It is likely to begin with a shower or two this morning. The totals will be low, ranging from 1-4mm.

There is a 60 per cent chance of 1- 3mm tomorrow and a 60 per cent chance of 0-5mm on Friday.

The rain on Friday is predicted to fall in the morning and afternoon.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers, up to 2mm, later in the day on Saturday, while on Sunday there is a 50 per cent chance of 0- 4mm.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon.

The source of these rains is a ridge along the coast and that's giving us southeasterly-easterly winds.

"This moist onshore flow is bringing showers to the coast and inland areas," Bureau forecaster Jess Gardener said.

The mercury will hover around the maximum and minimum averages for February from today until Friday.

The heat will pick up slightly from Saturday.

Both days of the weekend will feature highs of 34C, almost 4C above the average.

Monday is the hottest day of the latest forecast and will test 35C.