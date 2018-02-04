Cloudy and wet weekend to make way for a sunny working week

Jennifer O'Sullivan and Sam Hough met up for lunch in Ipswich yesterday.

THE cloudy and drizzly weather that has plagued Ipswich for the past three days is likely to lift this afternoon.

Since Friday steady rain has fallen across the region, soaking the ground and keeping the sun away.

About 8mm of rain has fallen each day.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy with the chance of a shower.

As residents head back to work on Monday clouds will lift, with a 40% chance of up to 2mm of rain and temperatures between 17 and 29 degrees.

The weather is expected to remain consistent through the week with partly cloudy days and a slight chance of rain until Thursday.