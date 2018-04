Tomorrow will bring a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

THE Bureau of Meteorology predicts clouds will hang above Ipswich for rest of the week.

Temperatures will hit 30C on Thursday before dropping to 27C on Friday and 25C at the weekend.

There is a small chance of a light sprinkling of rain in the next few days.

The median April temperature in Ipswich is 27.2C.