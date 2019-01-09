Clouds to clear for a fine weekend

IF you've been enjoying the cool overcast days and lucky enough to get the odd shower at your place, then make the most of it.

The high cloud and isolated showers from ex tropical cyclone Penny will clear by Friday afternoon to make way for a fine weekend.

Gordon Banks from the Bureau of Meteorology says that while the showers have been very patchy, they haven't made much of a dent on Ipswich's rain gauges, with no sign of any decent rain in the near future.

"The cloud has knocked the temperatures down but we should see all that clear to the east by the end of the week for a sunny weekend," he said. "Ipswich can will see 32 degree days on Thursday and Friday, then up to 33 on Saturday which much less humidity.

"There's not much on the radar for showers or storms for at least the next week or so, maybe the odd shower closer to the coast."

On Monday Ipswich officially recorded 0.2mm of rain, and up till 9am Tuesday another 0.8mm, which won't do much to fill your water tanks.

You might need the air con on at night though, with minimum temperatures for the next week to range from 19 to 21 degrees.