Clothing thief punches David Jones worker

A female worker was punched in the face during a robbery at David Jones Garden City. (Photo by Grant Turner/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A MAN’S attempt to steal clothes from a David Jones department store erupted into a violent robbery when he attacked a female assistant, a court has heard this week.

Adam Wells fled the store with a female accomplice after he punched the female victim in the face, splitting her lip open.

His spree of bad behaviour included a bottle shop robbery and the use of a stolen car.

Wells was brought before Ipswich District Court for sentence on Tuesday.

Tattoos and a distinctive hat he wore helped police link him to the crimes.

Adam John Wells, 31, from Booval, pleaded guilty to committing a robbery with violence when in company at David Jones in Westfield Garden City on April 19, 2020; and robbery of the bottle shop at the Prince Alfred Hotel in Ipswich on April 13, 2020.

Wells also pleaded guilty to 14 summary charges that included unlawful use of a motor vehicle on November 5; obstructing police; two counts of stealing; six counts of breaching his bail; possession of dangerous drugs; fraud (petrol drive-off); and failing to appear at court.

In the Crown prosecution legal officer Andreas Galloway said Wells’ criminal history was mostly low-level crime but included a sentence in Brisbane Supreme Court in December 2019 for serious drug offences.

Mr Galloway said Wells walked into the bottle shop of the Prince Alfred Hotel and was recognised by staff because he’d stolen alcohol there two days earlier.

Wells had a bottle of whisky and when two attendants tried to block his exit he said “do you want to go,” then threw punches causing them to duck.

Six days later he went to David Jones with a female friend.

When a female attendant asked if he was going to pay for the clothes he was carrying, Wells punched her in the face, with the force of the blow splitting her lip.

Mr Galloway said police found the stolen clothes at Wells’ home but he was too intoxicated to be interviewed.

He said the offences and the use of violence was an escalation in his offending.

The Crown sought a jail penalty of no less than 2 ½ years.

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin said Wells was the father of three children and had a long history of drug use since a youth, using cocaine at 14 and ice at 15.

“He instructs that in April last year he was in a personal bad place although this does not excuse him,” she said.

“He was regularly using methylamphetamine, one gram a day, and not able to see his children.”

Ms Bernardin argued that the assaults were not intended as Wells only wanted to get the items and leave.

She said the unlawful use of the car charge involved Well’s fingerprint being found in a stolen car.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said a “bucket hat” Wells wore also aided police in identifying him as he also wore it in the David Jones robbery.

He said Wells was previously sentenced to a nine-month jail term for supplying ecstasy. The sentence was suspended after he served 89 days.

When police went to arrest Wells on December 23 at Helensvale train station he ran and police had to chase him.

Wells was convicted and sentenced to a 27-month jail term for the robbery with violence, 12 months for the bottle shop robbery, and six months for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will receive parole on July 22.