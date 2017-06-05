'We're done': Second robbery in 6 months triggers closure

A photo posted by Cafe J'adore announcing it will close following a second robbery in six months.

AN IPSWICH business owner has announced he will close up shop after two robberies in six months.

On Tuesday, a robbery including wilful damage took place at desert lounge Café J'adore, Booval.

Police confirmed several people entered the business, took property and caused damage to property.

No charges have been laid and investigations are continuing.

But following the incident, owner Adrian Singh confirmed via the official Facebook Page the business would close.

The Café opened early June and about a month later was forced to close while police investigated reports a man threatened staff with a baseball bat, demanding cash.

"It is with great sadness and regret that after our 2nd robbery in 6 months we have decided to cease trade, we did consider fulfilling all our bookings but the whole cafè is contaminated in fingerprint dust, prep and stock have to be dumped and my till has been broken," the Facebook post read.

"Thank you to everyone who supported this business and gave us overwhelming support, if it wasn't for grubs we would still be in our kitchen doing what we do best.

"For now, the doors are closed but I feel after dedicating the last 6 years to servicing Ipswich with my creations I still have some unfinished business here and look forward to returning one day."

Cafe J'adore offered decadent, handmade deserts including crepes covered with caramelised banana, chocolate flourless tarts, hand made individual chocolates and warmed butterscotch sauce.

When he opened, Mr Singh said he hoped to become an 'after dinner destination', filling a gap in the dessert market while combining fine food with top customer service.