CLOSED: What happened to Dusty's in the Top of Town

A LONG running lull in business has lead one of Ipswich's pub owners to close the doors, for good.

For about two weeks Dusty's Bar & BBQ in the Top of Town has been shut.

Now owner Mar Dale has confirmed the business was running at a loss and he and wife Kim could no longer afford to keep going.

The business will not reopen and owners are on the hunt for someone with a new endeavour to fill the space.

"Over the last five months, basically since Christmas, it has been pretty horrendous," Mr Dale said.

"We expected in the first 12 months for it to be hard.

"It picked up in the second year but now the losses in the business are just too great to keep going.

"I have lost a fair amount of money and I can't just keep throwing more money in."

Dusty's Bar and BBQ had been up for sale for about 18 months but three offers fell through, Mr Dale said.

The lease on the building is also coming to an end.

"It's a shame," Mr Dale said.

"We've met some fabulous people in the three years we ran the hotel. It's a great little pub and I believe we created a point of difference.

"There's nothing left for us to do but move on."

Despite Mr Dale suggesting on Facebook that he and Kim were moving to Austria, that's not true.

"It was just a bit of a joke," Mr Dale said.

"We'll still be around town."

Greg Walsh is a part owner in the historic hotel which once offered accommodation.

He said the owners had assisted Mr Dale with more affordable rent over the past six months and were regretful to see the business close.

"Mark has been a fantastic tenant so it's unfortunate," Mr Walsh said.

"We're in a position where we're waiting for the place to be cleaned up and we can look for someone else.

"We're open to suggestions. It's a fantastic old building and we don't like seeing it sit idle."