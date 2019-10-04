Menu
Stockland Caloundra’s Coffee Club has shut its doors. Photo: File
Business

CLOSED: Popular cafe shuts doors after 23 years

Ashley Carter
4th Oct 2019 10:13 AM
A POPULAR Caloundra cafe has closed its doors after 23 years of business.

The owners of Coffee Club at the Stockland Caloundra shopping centre announced they were closing as the lease expired this week.

"Due to increasing operational costs and decline in trade, the business was no longer commercially viable for us to assume the financial burden any longer," owners Peter and Nicole wrote.

"From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank you for your support over the years.

"We would also like to thank our amazing team who brought their best every day and ensured it was a great culture with heart and soul."

Coffee Club at Stockland Caloundra has shut its doors. Photo: Megan Balfour/Facebook
The announcement has devastated the local community, with many expressing shock over the sudden closure.

"It's very sad. We often met there, it is a shame," Emma Daniels wrote.

"This is terribly sad for those small business owners. Those poor people," Kristen Hupfeld Loftus wrote.

"So sad. Since moving here that's the place to meet my friends and family," Katrina Montanez said.

The Daily is seeking comment from the owners and Stockland Caloundra.

