CLOSED: Owners' 'tough decision' to close popular business

AN IPSWICH café that last year opened in a historic building has closed.

On Friday the owners of Coffee Anda at Woodend, near the Ipswich train station, announced Sunday, April 29 would be their last day of trading.

For owner Michelle McGuinness, opening Coffee Anda was a dream come true and making the decision to close the business she loved was "tough".

"We're gutted," Ms McGuinness said.

"We're disappointed that we can't continue to provide what we see as a valuable place for so many locals and young families but we have far too much going on to be able to continue.

"There's literally not enough hours in the day."

The closure comes after months of trying to sell the business.

Coffee Anda first went up for sale in December when Mc McGuinness recognised her family's personal circumstances would likely impact on being able to keep the business running.

Since announcing the closure, there has been a spike in inquiries from possible new owners.

"We hope someone can come in and reopen so everyone can continue experiencing that beautiful building," Ms McGuinness said.

"The space is diverse and does not have to reopen as a café."

Food and beverage is a booming industry in Ipswich with dozens of new businesses opening up in the past two years.

Coffee Anda opened to much excitement in September when the new business opened in the old Halley's Bakery building.

Major renovation works were undertaken to create the 65-seat dining area including a climbing wall for kids out the back.

The business is listed for sale at $120,000.