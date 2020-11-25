Menu
MSF Sugar Maryborough Region Mill. Photograph by Maggie Zemek
News

CLOSED: Jobs gone as M’boro sugar mill officially shut down

Carlie Walker
25th Nov 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8:02 PM
MARYBOROUGH Sugar Mill will officially close down as crashing season wraps up this week.

A spokesman from MSF Sugar confirmed the news on Wednesday.

He said further comment would be made by the company, but at the moment it was speaking with its workers.

It comes after MSF Sugar sold more than 5000 hectares of cane land to Australian company Rural Funds Management for $81.1 million.

The settlement went ahead in October and the company has confirmed it will be converting more than 2000 hectares of cane land to growing macadamia nuts.

The sugar mill is one of Maryborough's biggest employers.

About 60 jobs will be lost.

The mill has been operating in Maryborough for 126 years.

The company is required to crush the region's cane or assist with it being crushed elsewhere, with many believing next year's crush will be carried out at Isis Central Sugar Mill next year.

