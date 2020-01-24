Menu
CLOSED DOWN: Debbie Bexton, Kaylah Clark, and Luke Bexton owned the Lockyer Farmhouse Cafe.
News

CLOSED: Gatton business folds after six weeks of trading

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Jan 2020 3:30 PM
AFTER promising to serve up fresh meals and a growing menu, one Gatton cafe has shut for good - barely two months after opening.

Lockyer Farmhouse Cafe opened its doors on November 12, and had closed its doors by Christmas.

Its spot in the Gatton Square Plaza, between Gatton Meat Centre and the bathrooms, is vacant, but cafe furniture is visible through the window.

The Gatton Star spoke with property investment managing company Charter Hall, who looks after the Gatton Square Plaza complex.

Charter Hall confirmed that Lockyer Farmhouse Cafe had closed.

 

CLOSED: The Lockyer Farmhouse Cafe closed less than two months after opening. Picture: Ebony Graveur
Owned by Debbie Bexton and her husband Shane, son Luke and daughter-in-law Kaylah, the cafe served a range of options including hot food, coffee, sandwiches and cakes.

Though the cafe's food was mostly outsourced, in November, Ms Bexton told the Gatton Star the plan was to expand the menu and begin making some of the food independently.

Ms Bexton has been contacted for comment.

