CLOSED: Cunningham Hwy blocked in both directions

SHUT: The Cunningham Hwy is shut in both directions. zager
Elyse Wurm
THE Cunningham Hwy is blocked in both directions due to a serious traffic crash.

Cunningham's Gap is closed to traffic and diversions are being made from Warwick via Toowoomba.

Local traffic between Warwick and Cunningham's Gap can still drive through.

The road has been closed since about 3.10am this morning.

Warwick Police Sergeant Lisa Self said two semi-trailers and a car were involved in the crash, which occurred at the bottom of the range near Aratula.

Sgt Self said it was unknown when the road would reopen as the heavy vehicles needed to be removed from the road before it could be opened.

Warwick Daily News
