Closed council meeting to vote on closure of cafe, events

CLOSED: A special closed meeting will vote on whether to cease operating two council businesses and cancel major events. Photo: Contributed

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council will tomorrow hold a special meeting to vote on proposals to cancel major events this year and cease operations at the Lockyer Valley Function Centre and Staging Post Cafe.

The council is due to sit for its next meeting on May 20, but a special meeting was called to determine two items.

The meeting will be held via video conferencing, and the meeting will be closed to the public.

Councillors will vote on a proposal for the future of the Lockyer Valley Function Centre, and in particular the Staging Post Cafe in the same facility.

The facilities have not been operational since March 24.

In a report, council officers recommended the cafe and function centre operations be "discontinued" when restrictions are lifted.

Officers argued it was "inappropriate" for council to operate a facility that would be directly competing with local businesses attempting to re-establish themselves once restrictions were lifted.

"It is recommended that council cease to operate the cafe and function facility until further notice," the report read.

"This action will reduce council's costs during this time, allow adequate time for council to determine how the facility may be best utilised in the future."

Staff involved with the facilities had been redeployed to other sections of council, however the report noted if council chose to cease operations it would need to provide "compensation" to employees, suggesting their jobs would be terminated.

The cafe has been running at a loss for multiple years, and despite significant changes to reduce losses - the cafe last year cost council $249,590.

The meeting will also consider the cancellation of major events, including the Laidley Spring Festival in September and the Lockyer Valley Business Awards in October.

In a report prepared for the council, officers recommended councillors vote to cancel all events between now and October 31.

"To ensure the safety of the community and to allow as much notice as possible to event organisers, partners, sponsors and participants, it is proposed that council cancel council-delivered events up to October 31, 2020," the report read.

Figures found in the document reveal cancelling the events would provide budget savings of $116,150 to council.