Close to 100,000 commuters impacted by major road works

The Palaszczuk Government has announced it will spend $65 million on an upgrade of the Sumners Road Interchange on the Centenary Highway . Amy Hunter

CLOSE to 100,000 drivers coming Ipswich and Springfield every day will spend less time sitting in traffic after a multi-million road network upgrade.

The State Government will spend $65 million transforming one of the busiest intersections on one of South East Queensland's busiest roads - the Sumners Road Interchange on the Centenary Highway.

The upgrade will improve safety and cut travel times for drivers in the Centenary suburbs, Ipswich and Springfield.

RACQ Executive General manager advocacy Paul Turner said the Sumners Rd intersection was consistently a "choke point for those travelling along the Centenary Motorway".

"Our most recent RACQ travel times survey showed during the August morning peak, motorists were travelling at just 30km/h from Sumners Rd to Dandenong Rd," Mr Turner said.

"The Centenary Motorway is a significant route for the south east, particularly those motorists travelling to the CBD from the western suburbs and Ipswich.

"We need to not only ease congestion felt by motorists today, but need to future proof infrastructure for tomorrow."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 85,000 vehicles used the Centenary Motorway every day, and 35,000 used Sumners and Monier Roads

"This intersection has been a headache for commuters for a long time," she said.

"This upgrade, which will also create 50 jobs, will reduce congestion on the daily commute, and cut travel times for 5,500 heavy trucks that use this interchange daily, improving freight connections and supporting local businesses."

Acting Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Steven Miles said the upgrade would have flow on benefits through much of Brisbane's transport network.

"The upgrade will include the installation of two signalised intersections to replace the existing roundabouts and construction of a new two lane eastbound bridge, with active transport options including cycle lanes, shared paths and crossings," Mr Miles said.

"This is the closest city-bound interchange to the Ipswich-Centenary Motorway intersection, so easing congestion at Sumners road has far-reaching consequences.

"It also improves connectivity to Darra train station through reduced bus travel times. That benefits passengers travelling towards Ipswich, Springfield or Brisbane.

"The new interchange will also improve cycle paths for the thousands of commuters who use the Centenary Bikeway, further promoting active transport."

Works for the project are expected to commence within 12 months, following the completion of design and tenders for construction.

Construction of the upgraded interchange is then expected to take two years to complete, weather permitting.

For more information on the project, contact Transport and Main Roads on metropolitanregion@tmr.qld.gov.au or call 07 3066 4338.